Rugby

Drua merchandise in demand

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 4:50 pm
The Fijian Drua merchandise at Jacks Pier, Suva.

As the Fijian Drua run out for their debut Super Rugby match this evening, there was a rush for Drua merchandise.

Jacks of Fiji Pier Street Manager Retail, Iftekar Ali says they experienced a spike in sales as locals got their hands on their new favourite team jersey.

Ali says Drua vests, round-neck t-shirts and, Polo shirts were also in demand.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today is the game so the sale have started to pick up from last week even there are certain customers who are coming in and buying for the whole family.”

Ali says Fijians have been visiting their outlets by the numbers and this not only looks good for their sales but shows the tremendous support people have ahead of the Drua’s first historical debut.

