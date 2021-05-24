Drua may host Super Rugby game in Fiji next year

Home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 21, 2021 3:25 pm

There is a possibility the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua may host at least a Super Rugby Pacific game in Fiji next year.

One of the key reasons why Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn was recently in the country was to work on the possibility of Fiji hosting a match.

Thorburn says Fiji’s positive vaccination numbers is a good sign.

“It’s a high possibility, I think it’s going to need some good will on the path of some stakeholders, we won’t be able to meet the hiring terms as some of them have historically applied, because we have extra costs, significant extra costs of travel accommodation and bringing in TV equipment and as long as we can get reasonable hiring terms, as long as we have all the SANZAAR requirements, it’s certainly possible but it’s going to require a bit more work over coming weeks.”

It will be a tough first round for the Fijian Drua as they’ll take on the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on February 19.

They will play a total of 14 matches during the regular season, 11 round-robin fixtures plus the introduction of three additional rivalry matches which will likely see them host a game in Fiji.

The Drua is based in Lennox Head in New South Wales.

