MINI BUDGET
Drua/Highlanders match live on FBC Sports

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 29, 2022 4:05 pm

Good news for rugby fans as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua match against the Highlanders will air live on the FBC Sports channel tomorrow.

The Drua management has given the green light to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to air the Super Rugby Pacific match LIVE on the Walesi platform.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon after there was an increase in ticket sales over the past few days.

Thorburn adds they’ve sold around 10, 000 tickets.

He has confirmed that due to this latest development in ticket sales,  the match will be shown live on the free-to-air channel FBC Sports and subscription-based TV, Sky Pacific.

He adds gold tickets have completely sold out, while a few tickets on the grass and embankment are still available.


Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they had to abide by the Drua’s rights to not air the match live, because tickets sales were slow.

“We’ve got the go ahead from the FRU and they are allowing us now to put on live, which is great news for everyone, for the fans, especially to everyone and the common Fijian who can’t all come to Suva to watch the game and pay the tickets that is being sold.”

There’s also good news for fans who don’t have access to a television as FBC will air live radio commentaries on Fiji’s number one radio station, Bula FM, and Radio Fiji One.

The Drua will play the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, tomorrow at 4.35pm.

