Drua match moved to Sunshine Coast

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will not host its first home game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on Friday.

This has been confirmed by Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn.

Our Drua will now play the Melbourne Rebels at the Sunshine Coast Stadium with a sitting capacity of 11,000.

Suncorp Stadium is unfit to host the Drua and Rebels match due to the flooding in Brisbane, Queensland.

The Drua takes on the Rebels at 8:45pm on Friday.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

