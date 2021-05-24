Drua march into camp earlier

Fijian Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn believes getting the team into camp early will be crucial heading into the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

As the team begins to take form over the next few weeks, the coaching staff will be working on ensuring they march into camp by next month, with the season set to start in January.

Thorburn says to build a formidable team they must get the combination right.

“Compared to other franchise who are really getting going in December, we are deliberately assembling ours two months earlier so that we can really work on the combination, build their strength, put some muscle on and develop their skills.”

There are now 22 players officially contracted for the Drua with another 17 to be announced in the coming days.