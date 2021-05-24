Home

Drua looking forward to next Super Rugby rounds

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 12:56 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Twitter]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are looking forward to the clash against the New Zealand sides in Super Rugby Pacific.

After eight rounds in Australia, recording one win from eight games, the Drua is hoping to come out strong from next week.

The first challenge for the Drua is the Blues.

Coach Mick Byrne says the upcoming games are crucial and Fiji is ready to take on the big guns.

“They’ve probably, fair to say, as young players, have looked up at some of those NZ players, through their life and thought I want to be like him and now they are, so now they can get across to New Zealand and have a crack at those guys”.

With the Blues on the horizon, Byrne is optimistic that the boys are already comfortably preparing for the showdown.

“I think it’s exciting for us, when the original draw, we were to play the Blues at Eden Park but we’re going to have the Blues at AAMI Park and it was exciting you know Super Rugby has been Australia and NZ and for these boys growing it was Australia and NZ and South Africa”.

The Drua is on a bye this week but will play Blues on April 23rd at AAMI Park in round 10.

