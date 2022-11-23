Drua launch new look jerseys

[Source: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be running out for the 2023 season with new look jerseys for the Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The club has retained the primary royal blue jersey design from its inaugural season.

Drua has also retained the white colours of its alternative jersey with the addition of more pronounced teal motifs and custom Drua brand marks.

[Source: Supplied]

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says the team looks forward to sharing its 2023 merchandise with fans.

He says the players wear the Drua jersey with pride and get inspired when they see fans do the same.

Evans says the Drua remain grateful for the fans to support, which saw the Drua having one of the highest jersey sales for any Super Rugby Pacific Club last season.

Official retailer Jacks of Fiji is officially launching the jerseys on the 26th of November at 6 pm at the Drua Store at Port Denarau.

Fans are invited to explore the 2023 range and meet some Drua players who will be at the store.