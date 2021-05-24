Home

Rugby

Drua is committed to selecting homegrown players: Thorburn

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 4:45 pm
Simione Kuruvoli, Nemani nagusa and Tevita Ikanivere

As the hunt for available players continue for the Fijian Drua, the side has named four rising stars and one returning loose-forward for the 2022 Super Rugby season.

Electric backline utility Napolioni Bolaca, Flying Fijians’ hooker Tevita Ikanivere, blockbusting winger Onisi Ratave, powerful loose forward Nemani Nagusa and rising star halfback Simione Kuruvoli are first onboard for Super Rugby Pacific’s newest side.

Fijian Drua interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the selection of the first five players, show the commitment of the Drua towards homegrown players.

Article continues after advertisement

“All five players revealed today are homegrown and they’ve come through our Fiji airways Fiji 7s age group or high performance program”.

Fiji Rugby General Manager High Performance Unit, Simon Raiwalui says the recruitment process continues.

He says the players are given a two-year contract.

“We’ve signed 20 as of now, with about 27 contracts out and we’ve got 34 contracts, 34 players that are of interest at the moment so we’re turning in the right direction and it’s only been 2 weeks and we’ll have more announcements coming up”.

The Fijian Drua will also reveal its coaching staff with the remaining 32 players in the next few days.

