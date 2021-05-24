Drua introduces two new ticket tiers for Suva match

There’s some good news for rugby fans as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have introduced two new ticket tiers for the side’s match against the Highlanders next weekend at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they now have the Waitui and Matasawa Zones tickets.

Waitui Zone will be the grass embankment on the Nasese side of the stadium and tickets are $20 and $10 for children under 12, the grass embankment towards the stadium tickets remains at $30 price.

The Matasawa Zone which is the concrete embankment will be split into two categories, the upper level and the lower level. The upper level which is the best viewing seats on that side of the ground remains categorised as Silver and priced at $75 flat.

The lower level of the concrete embankment has tickets going for $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they have listened and now responded to the feedback regarding ticket pricing with a new cheaper category.

He says the feedback from fans with a genuine desire to cheer on their favourite Drua players against Aaron Smith and the Highlanders was for more affordable ticket tiers.

“We think it will make this game one of the most affordable matches in Super Rugby competition we have ensured that our valued patrons who have purchased Bronze and Silver tickets don’t feel short-changed in any way. We’re very confident that the new $20 and $40 tickets will sell out quickly”

Tickets will be available from tomorrow at the Fiji Sports Council Suva Office, Post Fiji outlets Fiji-wide, and a number of Jack’s of Fiji outlets in Viti Levu.

The Drua will play the Highlanders next Saturday in Suva at 4:35pm.

Meanwhile, the side faces the Blues on Saturday at 7:05pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.