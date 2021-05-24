Drua in last place after round one

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has dropped to last place in the Super Rugby Pacific standings after recording a loss in its first outing last week.

The side went down 40-10 against a strong Warratahs side which has led them to the bottom of the point’s standings.

The New South Wales Waratahs ran away with a 40-10 bonus-point victory against the Drua to earn the top spot with five points.

Queensland Reds, Crusaders, Chiefs and Brumbies bagged four points after recording a win each.

The Blues and Moana Pasifika currently have no points as their matches were postponed last Friday.

The Hurricanes, Highlanders and Melbourne Rebels also have no points each as they recorded a loss.

In this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific round, Highlanders face Crusaders on Friday at 6.05pm and Warratahs will face the Reds at 8.45pm also on the same day.

On Saturday, the Fijian Drua will face Brumbies at 3.35pm, Blues face Hurricanes at 6.05pm and Rebels will meet Force at 8.45pm.

On Sunday, the Chiefs face Moana Pasifika at 3.35pm.

You can catch the live action of the Drua- Brumbies match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.