Drua in high spirits despite difficulties

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua overcame its difficulties in the lead-up to last weekend’s game and did not let it affect their performance.

The adverse weather in New South Wales, also affected areas around the Drua base-camp, disrupting a part of their preparations

Drua CEO, Brian Thorburn says despite the circumstances, surrounding venue changes and team travels, the players showed class.

Article continues after advertisement

“We didn’t think we could get the team out from Lennox Head up to the Sunshine Coast and we started making arrangements to get helicopters come in and move them from the training field to Belina airport to meet a charter flight. Thankfully in the end there was a narrow gap where we were able to get them out in a convoy of cars and minibusses”.

Both our Fijian and Fijiana Drua will play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane Australia on Saturday.

The Fijiana plays at 6pm and Fijian Drua at 8:45pm.

Both games will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.