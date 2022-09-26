Drua home venues announced

Super Rugby giants, the Crusaders, and Blues will play the Fijian Drua in Lautoka next year.

The other game in Lautoka will be against the Moana Pasifika in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Reds, Hurricanes, and Rebels will be hosted in Suva.

The Drua will host the Crusaders in Lautoka on March 11th, Blues on April 29, and Moana Pasifika on May 27.

At HFC Bank Stadium will be the Reds on 19th March, Hurricanes on the 6th of May, and Rebels on April 1.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says there is a reason the Blues and Crusaders match has been allocated to Lautoka.

“We’ve selected the venues for each match based on a range of factors but the least of which is the likely inbound of tourism and visitation we expect particularly for the Crusaders and Blues match in the New Zealand market”

Meanwhile, Shop N Save Supermarket is the naming rights sponsor for the Drua’s Super Rugby Pacific home games next season.

Shop N Save Executive Director Nisheel Kisun says they are delighted to be the first organisation to take the competition naming rights for the Super Rugby Pacific in Fiji for the 2023 season.

“Rugby is at the very heart of our society and if last season is anything to go by the Fijian Drua have the incredible power to unite every Fijian to celebrate our rugby heroes”

Kisun adds in addition, they have renewed their Drua playing Kit sponsorship and being the official supermarket of the Fijian Drua.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play their first Super Rugby Pacific match against Moana Pasifika on February 25th at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.