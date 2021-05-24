Drua holding their heads high

It has been another learning experience for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side after losing to the Melbourne Rebels last night.

Captain Nemani Nagusa says they will continue to hold their heads high and rectify their mistakes from last night.

Though it was not the outcome they had expected, Nagusa says he is proud of the boys and the commitment they’ve shown in every game.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think we gave away a few penalties there and we will go again and have a look and what went wrong. I think it makes us to keep working and get the boys to keep their heads high keep mending those mistakes and go again next week.”

He adds they had given away a lot of penalties, which is something they hope to avoid heading into next week’s match against the Waratahs.