Drua halfback named for Suva

Leone Nawai [Getty Images]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Leone Nawai has been named on the bench for Ram Sami Suva in the last round of Skipper Cup tomorrow.

The 26-year-old has made the match-day squad for the defending Skipper champions in their clash against Namosi.

Nawai made his debut for the Drua in Round 10 of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues, and is expected to be one of the key players in tomorrow’s clash.

Suva Coach Sakaraia Labalaba has named a mix of experienced and young players as the side also prepares for the semi-final in two weeks.

Suva will face Namosi tomorrow at 3pm at Bidesi Park in Suva.

Team List:

1. Apisai Vatubuli

2. Koli Bulabalavu

3. Josefa Nasaroa

4. Peni Tuiteci

5. Manoa Tamaya

6. Israel Immanuel

7. Mosese Naiova

8. Koli Tamanitoakula

9. Sefanaia Seviua

10. Meli Kurisaru

11. Kini Vosailagi

12. John Stewart

13. Watisoni Sevutia

14. Inia Tawalo

15. Enele Malele

Reserves

16. Penaia Cakobau

17. Fifta Toma

18. Ananaia Rabonu

19. Apisai Senileba

20. Osea Bolawaqatabu

21. Leone Nawai

22. John Manu

23. Vatilia Dulaki