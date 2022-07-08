Drua halfback named for Suva

Leone Nawai [Getty Images]
Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Leone Nawai has been named on the bench for Ram Sami Suva in the last round of Skipper Cup tomorrow.
The 26-year-old has made the match-day squad for the defending Skipper champions in their clash against Namosi.
Nawai made his debut for the Drua in Round 10 of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues, and is expected to be one of the key players in tomorrow’s clash.
Suva Coach Sakaraia Labalaba has named a mix of experienced and young players as the side also prepares for the semi-final in two weeks.
Suva will face Namosi tomorrow at 3pm at Bidesi Park in Suva.
Team List:
1. Apisai Vatubuli
2. Koli Bulabalavu
3. Josefa Nasaroa
4. Peni Tuiteci
5. Manoa Tamaya
6. Israel Immanuel
7. Mosese Naiova
8. Koli Tamanitoakula
9. Sefanaia Seviua
10. Meli Kurisaru
11. Kini Vosailagi
12. John Stewart
13. Watisoni Sevutia
14. Inia Tawalo
15. Enele Malele
Reserves
16. Penaia Cakobau
17. Fifta Toma
18. Ananaia Rabonu
19. Apisai Senileba
20. Osea Bolawaqatabu
21. Leone Nawai
22. John Manu
23. Vatilia Dulaki