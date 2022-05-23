Drua grateful for support

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hasn’t been short of support in all the Super Rugby Pacific matches they’ve played so far.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says they’re grateful for the various Fijian vuvale that turn up every week to cheer for the team despite the results.

He says one thing they’re looking forward to is seeing the smiles and hearing the cheers of the Fijian community in Lautoka.

“In most stadiums we’ve gone to, there’s healthy Fijian community all around the world. The Fijian community has been great supporting us in all our places back home but no more than two weeks in Suva and again next week in Lautoka, that Fijian community is something we’re going to look forward to.”

The Drua will hit the ground running today with training while Chief Executive Brian Thorburn is expected to have a walk around Churchill Park today.

Drua hosts Chiefs on Saturday at 3pm.