Drua glad to show work to their families

A major shift for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is having to be at home compared to last year where they had to leave their families for as many months in their inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season.

Head coach Mick Byrne says it’s been quite an enjoyable sight, seeing families turn up to check on the players at their home-base in Waimalika Industrial area in Nadi.

Byrne says it is also a good way for them to see for themselves what the Drua go through on a daily.

“The families all in prior to Christmas pre-season to get the families around, see what we doing, to go in and have a look at different departments see what their sons are doing each week, that was really good.”



He adds when parents come to their home base, the situation is of a student and teacher with all the players in their best behaviour.



Byrne says one thing that stood out was the passion the team has in showing off their working environment to their parents.



