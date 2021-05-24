Drua exposure beneficial says Harrison

Former Wallabies lock forward Justin Harrison believes the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s exposure in the expanded Super Rugby competition will bring high-performance pathways to a nation on the fringes of the top 10 in the world.

Speaking to Rugby Australia, Harrison says a Super Rugby model that’s got integrity and also a high-performance model to give developing-tiered countries an opportunity to expose themselves to a high-performance rugby model is beneficial.

Harrison says they’ve seen historically from the Drua’s inclusion in the National Rugby Championship that they are able to have a team that’s competitive and that’s the direct flow-on from their exposure and involvement in the NRC.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Harrison who played 34 Tests for Australia adds Fiji have put together a squad that will be in their minds competitive, how that plays out throughout the competition remains to be seen.

He says the important thing will be their base in Australia, they’re dealing with all sorts of adversities and the support of athletes and staff will be a big focal point as well.

The Drua will kick off their Super Rugby Pacific campaign against the Waratahs next Friday at 8:45pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.