Drua experience package in Fiji revealed

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has launched a hospitality package for fans, 31 days out from its first home game in Fiji later next month.

This package is for fans looking for a ‘Drua experience’ for $450 per person.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says this is a unique opportunity for fans to mix and mingle with Fiji rugby legends before and after the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Thorburn confirms Waisale Serevi and other rugby legends which will be announced soon will be part of the ‘Drua experience’.

“The magician Waisale Serevi who we are flying in from Seattle specifically for this purpose, it will be an opportunity to be entertained by an MC to enjoy wonderful canapes and cocktails”

Thorburn says after the match, fans will return to the FMF Gymnasium for the post-match function and will get an opportunity to meet the Drua players and coaching staff.

He adds the package comes with the platinum tickets for the best possible seats at the ANZ Stadium.

The Drua CEO says the side is looking forward to playing in its home ground after nine rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

He says it is therefore important for a full sell-out of tickets to give the players a great environment.

The Drua hosts the Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast.

However, before that at 6pm, our Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua play Waratahs in a top of the Super W table clash at the same venue.