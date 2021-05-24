Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Drua experience package in Fiji revealed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 4:30 pm
Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn [Source: File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has launched a hospitality package for fans, 31 days out from its first home game in Fiji later next month.

This package is for fans looking for a ‘Drua experience’ for $450 per person.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says this is a unique opportunity for fans to mix and mingle with Fiji rugby legends before and after the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Thorburn confirms Waisale Serevi and other rugby legends which will be announced soon will be part of the ‘Drua experience’.

“The magician Waisale Serevi who we are flying in from Seattle specifically for this purpose, it will be an opportunity to be entertained by an MC to enjoy wonderful canapes and cocktails”

Thorburn says after the match, fans will return to the FMF Gymnasium for the post-match function and will get an opportunity to meet the Drua players and coaching staff.

He adds the package comes with the platinum tickets for the best possible seats at the ANZ Stadium.

The Drua CEO says the side is looking forward to playing in its home ground after nine rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

He says it is therefore important for a full sell-out of tickets to give the players a great environment.

The Drua hosts the Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast.

However, before that at 6pm, our Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua play Waratahs in a top of the Super W table clash at the same venue.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.