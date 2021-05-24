Drua excited to face Rebels in trial match

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are excited to get a feel of what’s it like to face a Super Rugby team, like the Melbourne Rebels.

The two are set to face off next week in a trial match which will determine the Drua strength in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

At the end of the internal trial last weekend, Captain Nemani Nagusa says they have a clear picture of what areas they’ll need to work on.

“For me it has been a long time since I played again and it was really good to get out there with the boys and hit it out with the boys. It has been good and we learnt a lot after the game, about ourselves and about the team and the things we will need to work on heading into next week in the second warm-up match against the Rebels.”

The Drua will play their debut Super Rugby match on February 18th at Comm Bank Stadium in Parramatta.