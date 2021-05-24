Home

Rugby

Drua eager to bounce back

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 3, 2022 8:21 am

Another mammoth task awaits the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua when they take on Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium in Queensland, Australia.

Last time the two sides met, Brumbies walloped the Drua 42-3, and they do not want a repeat of that performance.

Drua flyhalf Teti Tela says they will need to put in the hard yards to get the result they want.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a good spot to play, last time we played there was against the Reds. It is going to be a big challenge against the Brumbies, they are a fantastic side from 1 to 15 so we are going to have to go back take our learnings and look to get better as a team.”

The next round of competition will be crucial for the Drua when they take on the five Kiwi teams and fellow newcomers Moana Pasifika.

But first up is the Brumbies next Saturday.

