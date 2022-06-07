Drua congratulates players for Flying Fijians selection

Vinaya Habosi [left] and Ilaisa Droasese

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says their system of breeding players and providing a sustainable pathway is working.

This as 16 Drua players have been selected to the Flying Fijian 34-member squad for next month’s World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup.

The players include Haereiti Hetet and Manasa Saulo at prop, hookers Mesulame Dolokoto and Tevita Ikanivere, locks Isoa Nasilasila and Ratu Rotuisolia, loose forwards Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Rusiate Nasove, halfbacks Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli and Peni Matawalu, flyhalf Teti Tela, centres Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota and outside backs Vinaya Habosi and Ilaisa Droasese.

Droasese, Ravouvou, Vota, Hetet, Ikanivere, Nasilasila, Rotuisolia, Cirikidaveta and Nasove will make their Flying Fijians debut if selected in the match day 23.

Thorburn in a congratulatory message says it is a great achievement and it speaks volume of the development and exposure players have through the Drua.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says this is a chance for the players to gain high honours by making the nation proud in wearing the white and black jersey as they step up to Test rugby.

[Source: Fijian Drua]