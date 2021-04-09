Drua confirmed for 2022 Super Rugby

Fiji’s dream of having its own Super Rugby team has finally come true today as it has been granted a conditional license.

The Fijian Drua has been confirmed as one of the newest Super Rugby teams next year.

Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika received the great news today.

The Fiji Rugby Union made the special announcement at Rugby House this afternoon.



Moana Pasifika and the Drua were announced in November as NZR’s preferred partners to join an expanded 12-team competition in 2022, subject to a range of conditions, which included being able to raise at least seven million US dollars to prove they can be financially sustainable.

World Rugby last month committed about FJD$5 million in funding over the next three years to help fund the Drua and Moana Pasifika.

Moana Pasifika will be initially based in South Auckland while the Fijian Drua is expected to play the bulk of their home matches in Suva, provided international travel borders are reopened.

Both teams will contract at least 37 players for their maiden campaign.

The two franchises are expected to contract up to three Pacific Island players who are not eligible to play for Fiji, Samoa or Tonga, such as current or former All Blacks.

