Drua coach to be announced today

The Fiji Rugby Union will announce today the new Fijian Drua Coach for next season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

When the post was advertised three months ago, many top international coaches were linked to the job including Frank Azema, Daryl Gibson, and former Ireland mentor Joe Schmidt.

The FRU is after a coach with five or more years of coaching experience at International, Super Rugby, English Premiership, Pro 14, Top 14 or Top League level.

This means even current FRU General Manager High-Performance Simon Raiwalui is eligible for the job.

The former Flying Fijians captain coached French Top 14 side Racing 92 in 2012 before teaming up with Stade Francais in 2015.

Raiwalui was also the Wallabies forwards coach to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Meanwhile, one of the five Drua players named on Monday says he’s blessed to be part of the side.

Former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians loose forward Nemani Nagusa says it’s an exciting journey.

‘I know it’s a first-ever Fijian side to compete in Super Rugby and I feel very humbled and privileged to be named in the squad’.

More players are expected to be announced in the next few days.