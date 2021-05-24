Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical in protecting ineligible Fijians|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Drua coach to be announced today

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 6:10 am

The Fiji Rugby Union will announce today the new Fijian Drua Coach for next season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

When the post was advertised three months ago, many top international coaches were linked to the job including Frank Azema, Daryl Gibson, and former Ireland mentor Joe Schmidt.

The FRU is after a coach with five or more years of coaching experience at International, Super Rugby, English Premiership, Pro 14, Top 14 or Top League level.

Article continues after advertisement

This means even current FRU General Manager High-Performance Simon Raiwalui is eligible for the job.

The former Flying Fijians captain coached French Top 14 side Racing 92 in 2012 before teaming up with Stade Francais in 2015.

Raiwalui was also the Wallabies forwards coach to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Meanwhile, one of the five Drua players named on Monday says he’s blessed to be part of the side.

Former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians loose forward Nemani Nagusa says it’s an exciting journey.

‘I know it’s a first-ever Fijian side to compete in Super Rugby and I feel very humbled and privileged to be named in the squad’.

More players are expected to be announced in the next few days.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.