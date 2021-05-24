Drua coach disappointed with second half performance

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says he is disappointed with how the team performed in the beginning of the second half against the Highlanders.

The Drua led 24-17 in the first half at the ANZ Stadium in Suva after scoring three tries and a successful penalty.

It was also the first time in the competition the Drua scored in the first five minutes of the match and to lead at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says they didn’t manage the game well in the second spell.

“I think it was great excitement, it’s great to be home but very disappointed, especially with the way we started the second half. We slowed the game down, we didn’t exit, a couple of ball kicks and we just let them stay in the game in the beginning of that second half. We’ll take our learnings from that and we’ll sit down have a look at what they were thinking through that process.”

Byrne says the first twenty minutes of the match was a standout moment for him but when the game was on the line the players tend to go individually which never works for the team.

Winger Vinaya Habosi was the Drua Man of the Match.

The Drua face the Hurricanes next.