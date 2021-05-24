Drua can do better says Byrne

With only one win out of six games, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the team will need to be on par when they take on the Waratahs again.

Last, the two sides met was in round one where the Tahs came out victors beating the Drua 40-10.

Byrne says they know it will get more competitive as the season progresses.

Article continues after advertisement

“Internally we believe we could be infront of where we are at. And the results last week showed that. We are not where we would have been.”

Up next this Friday for the Drua is the Waratahs.

The two teams will face-off at 8.44 pm and you can catch the action on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.