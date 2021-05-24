Home

Rugby

Drua boosts Super Rugby campaign with online shop

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 31, 2022 6:53 pm

Rugby fans can now get their hands on the first-ever set of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific jerseys on their online shop.

The Drua online shop is now live on shop.drua.rugby and features a complete range of Drua apparel and merchandise, including on-field, off-field, training, and casual wear for men, women, and kids.

Fijian Drua CEO Brian Thorburn says since the reveal of the jersey last year, there has been a huge demand from fans across Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and even Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

These jerseys will also be available at any Tappoo, Jacks of Fiji, or any Sportsworld outlet, or they can order from the full range available on shop.drua.rugby.

The Fiji Drua team will be donning the new Jersey in their first Super Rugby match against the Waratahs on February 18th at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

