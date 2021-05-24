Drua base in Australia confirmed

The Fijian Drua will now be based at the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre in Lennox Head, New South Wales, for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Previously the team was supposed to play all its 2022 Super Rugby Pacific matches in Australia and New Zealand, but due to border restrictions, the squad will now assemble at the Lake Ainsworth base this week.

Interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says they needed to find a home base where the team could initially prepare over a three-month period until the end of January 2022.

He adds these players will stay in cottages on-site, with high-quality dining facilities, with team rooms and coaches’ offices that are a great fit.

Owned and operated by the NSW Government Office of Sport, Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre is one of the premier high-performance training venues in NSW with a track record of hosting national, international and professional sporting teams.