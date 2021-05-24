Drua bank on experienced players

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have done their homework and are ready for what awaits them this afternoon against the Brumbies in the Super Rugby competition.

The side’s 40-10 loss to the Waratahs last week hasn’t dampened the team’s spirit, but in turn, has become a learning curve to better themselves.

In the game against the Tahs, the Drua had an improved second-half performance thanks to impact players.

Fijian Drua prop Kaliopasi Uluilakepa says they’ll need to up the tempo against the Brumbies.

“We had a good impact off the bench, especially with our more experienced boys in the front-rower, especially with Manasa Saulo. We have looked at the reviews and we have done our homework, this week will be a different scenery.”

Uluilakepa will make his debut for the Drua today.

The Drua battles the Brumbies at 3.35pm at the GIO Stadium in Canberra and the match will be aired live and free on FBC Sports on Walesi.