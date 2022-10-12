Drua back to business

It’s back to business for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua today.

The team matches into their new base today for induction.

Coach Mick Byrne says the real business starts as all the players gather.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says they will focus on some light training for the next few weeks, light ground training and fitness tests.

“The boys are in Wednesday I’m sure they’ll be ecstatic when they come in and see their new home and we’ll start Wednesday and then we’ll be training basically 5 days a week.”

The Drua will also be joined by 10 local players who are after a Drua contract.

The Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off on February 24th.

The Drua faces Moana Pasifika in round one.