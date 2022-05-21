Drua back home for final Super Rugby match with the Chiefs

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team is back in the country ahead of their last Super Rugby match of this season against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Coach Mick Byrne says it’s good to be back home as they get ready to prepare for another exciting match.

Byrne says they will rest up tomorrow before they hit the ground running on Monday.

“Yeah obviously having the Hurricanes, the Crusaders and the Highlanders and understanding the pace of the game played with the New Zealand sides we will be ready for it on the weekend and we will be looking forward to them travelling here and play us in Lautoka in the afternoon.”

He says they will give all their best for the last game of the season as they want to finish on a high.

19 Drua players arrived on Friday while the rest got into the country today.

They will play the Chiefs on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.