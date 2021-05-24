Drua and Highlanders tickets on sale from Monday

Rugby fans who want to watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the first time in Fiji when they play the Highlanders on April 30th can purchase their tickets from Monday.

Tickets will be available at Fiji Sports Council offices and Post Fiji outlets Fiji-wide.

Four categories of tickets for the ANZ Stadium are available including Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Almost half of the available tickets for the match are in the Bronze category, which is the grass embankment seating, and priced at $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12.

Silver tickets, seated in the concrete embankment are $75 flat.

The sides of the main grandstand of the ANZ Stadium are in the Gold Categories, split into alcohol and non-alcohol zones, and selling at $150.

Platinum tickets are premium viewing positions in the center of the main grandstand and priced at $180.

Fans purchasing tickets from Post Fiji outlets Fiji-wide will get a receipt, which they can then exchange for match tickets at the Fiji Sports Council offices from the time of purchase right up until match day.

The Drua takes on the Western Force tomorrow at 3:35pm and you can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.

In an earlier match, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua play Force at 1pm and you can also watch this match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel..