Drua and Force trial match cancelled

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s trial match scheduled with Western Force has been cancelled.

The match that was scheduled for this Sunday was cancelled following advice from the club as it is unable to travel in and out of Western Australia due to the delay in the Western Australia border reopening.

Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the Drua will proceed with an internal practice match where fans are welcomed to come watch at 4pm at the Ballina Rugby Union ground.

Thorburn says in order to protect the squad bubble fans are advised to follow social distancing requirements.

Contact with the players will not be possible, as a risk mitigation measure against COVID-19.

The team continues to train at Lennox Head in New South Wales for its inaugural match against the Warratahs on February 18th.