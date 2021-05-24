Drua all set for Waratahs clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has arrived to its destination after 26 years of the voyage.

Years of hard work have come to fruition particularly for the players that have been selected for the historical match against the Waratahs tomorrow.

While some were disappointed for missing out on the matchday squad, Head Coach Mick Byrne says it does not take away their spirit and commitment.

Mick Byrne

Byrne says now it’s about making their statement in one of the biggest rugby competitions.

“We are certainly excited. We’ve landed, the Drua has landed, people know we are here and now we need to turn up of Friday and show them what it’s all about.”



Fijian Drua during one of their training sessions.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 8.45pm at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney, Australia.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.