Drua a work in progress: Alaalatoa

Five teams including the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have yet to register a win after two rounds in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The other four teams are Highlanders, Blues, Rebels and Moana Pasifika who is yet to play a game after their previous matches were postponed.

This week the Drua will host the Rebels, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

They defeated the Rebels in a pre-season game three weeks ago.

Despite the loss last weekend, Wallabies prop and Brumbies captain Alan Alaalatoa says the Drua will improve as they progress.

“Just speaking to them after the game, I think it was a work on after game heading into this game they knew they wanted to take on the set-piece, credits to them, a team that prides themselves on their set-pieces”.

The Brumbies leads the competition standings with nine points followed by the Crusaders and Reds.

Our Drua will host the Rebels at 8:45pm on Friday in Brisbane. You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Also on Friday, Moana Pasifika faces the Crusaders at 6:05pm and Force takes on Reds at 11pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45pm.