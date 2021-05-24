Former Reds Droasese teams up with Drua

Former Queensland Reds winger Ilaisa Droasese has joined the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the rest of the season.

The former Fiji Schoolboys rep was training with the team this afternoon at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The winger has signed with the Drua after being released by the Reds.

In July last year, the Reds said that they have re-signed the 22-year-old until 2023 however, in a statement the Drua confirmed his signing.

Drua chief executive Brian Thorburn says Droasese’s experience within the Reds strong rugby program in 2021 would come in handy as the Drua goes past the halfway mark of its maiden Super Rugby journey.

Droasese made his debut for Queensland in the opening match of last year’s Super Rugby Australia against the Waratahs.

He quickly set Super Rugby alight after scoring his maiden try, moments after coming on off the bench.

Droasese is a former Cuvu College student, featuring in the Deans Trophy competition in 2017 and 2018.

He played for Fiji in the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship alongside current Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players Meli Tuni, Tevita Ikanivere, Isoa Nasilasila, Chris Minimbi, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Josh Vuta and Caleb Muntz.