Droasese signs for Queensland Reds

Former Cuvu College Under-18 fullback Ilaisa Droasese will get the biggest break of his career this year.

The 22-year-old represented Fiji Schoolboys in 2017 has signed for the Reds.

This means Droasese will team up with Suliasi Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu for the Queensland Reds.

Droasese was also in the sights of NRL scouts after an outstanding Junior Rugby World Cup with Fiji.

The former Fiji Under-20 rep moved to Brisbane in 2018 and played colts for Wests and also Queensland Country U-19, before he was selected the following year for Brisbane City in the National Rugby Championship under Reds assistant coach Jim McKay.

Look who is here! Suliasi Vunivalu attends his first session with @Reds_Rugby. @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/c7jeBM0Kad — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) January 13, 2021

He was named the Youth Player of the Tournament at the 2018 Fiji Coral Coast 7s winning the Lote Tuqiri medal.

[Source: Queensland Reds]