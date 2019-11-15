Dritabua Cavaliers return to Marist 7s

The Dritabua Cavaliers will return to the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after two years.

Once known as the Lami Cavaliers, the Northland Tailevu based side plans to make their mark in this year’s competition.

Head Coach Jope Qalia knows that all teams will be vying for a spot in the play-offs and so they will need to work hard.

“Hopefully we are going to do showcase the boy’s talent at next week’s Marist 7s and show the people in Fiji some of the talents in the northland side of Fiji. Which they are going to show themselves next week in the Marist 7s.”

The Dritabua Cavaliers is in pool three with Dominion Brothers, Newborn Waibasaga and Waimaro Young boys at the Marist 7s scheduled for the 24th to the 26th of this month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva