Dragons to watch out for Storm

Melbourne Storm are in top form after recording two consecutive wins in the last rounds.

The side will face St George Illawara Dragons this afternoon and are expecting another win.

Storm won last two matches against the Warriors and the Knights by a combined margin of 108 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Storm is without Tepai Moeroa who has a shoulder problem but Cooper Johns returns.

The visitors have lost George Burgess which is a blow but they will come into this game with confidence and they will approach the match with nothing to lose.

Storm will play Dragons today at 4pm before Sharks take on Warriors.