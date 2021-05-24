Rugby
Douglas on the bench, Rokotuisawa starts at fullback
April 1, 2022 5:00 pm
Kini Douglas (From Left), Etonia Rokotuisawa.
Three players are set to make their debut for Naitasiri as they prepare to defend the Inkk Fiji Farebrother trophy in tomorrow against Suva.
Jone Naqiri will start at hooker, while Maciu Nasila and Misi Uluinayau have been named the bench.
Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made some positional changes, bringing in Maciu Vakacabeqoli, Viliame Kanatabua shifts to left wing, and Kaliova Mocetadra will wear the 14 jumper.
Etonia Rokotuisawa will start at fullback this week and Kini Douglas is on the bench.
Naitasiri will host Suva at Naluwai ground tomorrow at 3pm.
In other games, Northland hosts Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.
You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.
Team list
1)Asiveli Rokoua
2)Jone Naqiri
3)Inoke Ravuiwasa
4) Esikia Macu
5) Marika Natau
6) Jone Navori
7)Maciu Vakacabeqoli
8)Sikeli Kaloucava
9) Anasa Raqili
10) Josua Yavala
11) Viliame Kanatabua
12) Uraia Torau
13) Filimoni Waqainabete
14) Kaliova Mocetadra
15) Etonia Rokotuisawa
Reserves:
16) Jone Vatukela
17) Joeli Veitayaki
18) Maciu Nasila
19) Vilikesa Ravutu
20) Misi Uluinayau
21) Nemani Cavuilati
22) Vatiliai Vosawale
22) Kini Douglas
23) Keasi Naigulevu