Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Douglas on the bench, Rokotuisawa starts at fullback

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 1, 2022 5:00 pm
Kini Douglas (From Left), Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Three players are set to make their debut for Naitasiri as they prepare to defend the Inkk Fiji Farebrother trophy in tomorrow against Suva.

Jone Naqiri will start at hooker, while Maciu Nasila and Misi Uluinayau have been named the bench.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made some positional changes, bringing in Maciu Vakacabeqoli, Viliame Kanatabua shifts to left wing, and Kaliova Mocetadra will wear the 14 jumper.

Article continues after advertisement

Etonia Rokotuisawa will start at fullback this week and Kini Douglas is on the bench.

Naitasiri will host Suva at Naluwai ground tomorrow at 3pm.

In other games, Northland hosts Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.

You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

Team list
1)Asiveli Rokoua
2)Jone Naqiri
3)Inoke Ravuiwasa
4) Esikia Macu
5) Marika Natau
6) Jone Navori
7)Maciu Vakacabeqoli
8)Sikeli Kaloucava
9) Anasa Raqili
10) Josua Yavala
11) Viliame Kanatabua
12) Uraia Torau
13) Filimoni Waqainabete
14) Kaliova Mocetadra
15) Etonia Rokotuisawa

Reserves:
16) Jone Vatukela
17) Joeli Veitayaki
18) Maciu Nasila
19) Vilikesa Ravutu
20) Misi Uluinayau
21) Nemani Cavuilati
22) Vatiliai Vosawale
22) Kini Douglas
23) Keasi Naigulevu

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.