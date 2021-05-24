Douglas on the bench, Rokotuisawa starts at fullback

Three players are set to make their debut for Naitasiri as they prepare to defend the Inkk Fiji Farebrother trophy in tomorrow against Suva.

Jone Naqiri will start at hooker, while Maciu Nasila and Misi Uluinayau have been named the bench.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made some positional changes, bringing in Maciu Vakacabeqoli, Viliame Kanatabua shifts to left wing, and Kaliova Mocetadra will wear the 14 jumper.

Article continues after advertisement

Etonia Rokotuisawa will start at fullback this week and Kini Douglas is on the bench.

Naitasiri will host Suva at Naluwai ground tomorrow at 3pm.

In other games, Northland hosts Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.

You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

Team list

1)Asiveli Rokoua

2)Jone Naqiri

3)Inoke Ravuiwasa

4) Esikia Macu

5) Marika Natau

6) Jone Navori

7)Maciu Vakacabeqoli

8)Sikeli Kaloucava

9) Anasa Raqili

10) Josua Yavala

11) Viliame Kanatabua

12) Uraia Torau

13) Filimoni Waqainabete

14) Kaliova Mocetadra

15) Etonia Rokotuisawa

Reserves:

16) Jone Vatukela

17) Joeli Veitayaki

18) Maciu Nasila

19) Vilikesa Ravutu

20) Misi Uluinayau

21) Nemani Cavuilati

22) Vatiliai Vosawale

22) Kini Douglas

23) Keasi Naigulevu