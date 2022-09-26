Double for Turuva in NSW Cup final

[Photo: Penrith Panthers]

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva scored a double for Penrith Panthers as they defeated Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 29-22 in the New South Wales Cup Grand Final.

Turuva scored his first in the seventh minute following Sean O’Sullivan’s floating pass over the heads of two teammates.

The Bati fullback could’ve scored three but the video referee ruled an obstruction in another try.

Turuva did get his second six minutes from fulltime after his own barging run downfield got the Panthers in perfect position.

Also featuring for the Bulldogs was Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham who kicked three conversions and setup two tries.

So far the Panthers have won the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup and a win Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s senior team on Sunday would give the club four victories from as many Grand Final appearances in 2022.

The Panthers host Maika Sivo’s Eels in the NRL final on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the Grand Final LIVE on FBC Sports channel.