Double for Reece in Drua’s demolition

Nemani Nagusa lead the Fijian Drua for their clash against the Crusaders [Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Twitter]

Fiji-born winger Sevu Reece scored a double in the Crusaders 61-3 demolition of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Crusaders scored four converted tries in the first half, three of which were scored at the far-left.

The hosts with some good shift play sent Leicester Fainga’anuku, Tom Christie and the lanky Sam Whitelock over the try-line.

😯 The line, the power, the finish. Is Sam Whitelock putting his hand up for a spot in the @AllBlacks midfield?#CRUvDRU #CultureRound pic.twitter.com/QHBaOJfwsl — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 20, 2022

Drua gave away possession through a loose-pass by Peni Matawalu seeing Ricky Jackson bounce off at the back of the lineout and releasing the ball wide.

Fainga’anuku recovered a sloppy pass before play shifted back to the right and Jack Goodhue freed Fijian Sevu Reece over in the corner.

The Drua had a lot of positives in the first half, putting in a good number of phases, solid defense, set-piece play and line-breaks that created a number of opportunities.

Their only points came through the boots of Teti Tela with a successful penalty conversion after 13 phases.

Crusaders led comfortably 28-3 at halftime.

Captain Scott Barrett commended his young front row players for staying composed against a hungry Fijian Drua outfit.

“The young front row boys have been playing well this season, they come on off the bench and make an impact so, it’s great to see.”

Fergus Burke, Reece and George Bridge extended the hosts lead in the second half with a try each.

The Drua were dealt with another ill-discipline disappointment when winger Selestino Ravutaumada was yellow carded for a high tackle on Braydon Ennor.

Drua captain Nemani Nagusa says they’ll take all the positives and learnings from this match to better themselves.

“The main thing is to take all the learnings we can get from this game especially against a champion team like the Crusaders. We told the boys to just go out tonight and try to execute everything we’ve planned throughout the week. We missed out a couple of opportunities and we had to pay for that.”

Ennor went on to add his name on the score-sheet followed by a successful conversion by Burke.

The Crusaders continued to pile on points with a second to Christie in the 75th and their ninth for the final try of the match for a 61-3 victory.