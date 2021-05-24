Double for Raiwalui against Silktails

Former Fiji Bati halfback Henry Raiwalui scored twice as his RMC Hills Bulls defeated the Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails 27-20 in round five of the Ron Massey Cup.

Raiwalui who featured for the Bati at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup crossed the Silktails line in the 16th and 24th minutes.

Other Bulls tries were scored by Steven Tavita, Patiliai Bolea and Leva Li.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails managed to score through Watisoni Waqanisaravi and Viliame Tutuvili.

Our Silktails registered all its points in the first half.

Osea Natoga and Rusiate Baleitamavua made their Silktails debut today.