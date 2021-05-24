Double for Nayacalevu

Flying Fijians center Waisea Nayacalevu helped his team Stade Francais to a 22-14 win against Alivereti Raka and Peni Ravai’s Clermont side in the French Top 14 this morning.

Nayacalevu scored a double while Raka also was on the score sheet for Clermont.

Both players scored the only tries for their respective teams.

Stade Francais is 13th on the competition table after the win with eight points while Clermont is 11th with nine.

Toulouse is the only unbeaten team in the Top 14 and is leading the standings after six rounds with 26 points.