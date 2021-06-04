Double for Naiyaravoro against Bath

Fiji-born former Wallabies winger Taqele Naiyaravoro was in devastating form this morning as he scored two tries for his English club Northampton Saints.

Naiyaravoro also set up a third try but it was not enough with Bath winning 30-24.

Flying Fijians lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa came off the bench for Northampton.

Bath’s bonus-point victory sealed their Champions Cup spot for next season as they finish in the top eight of the Gallagher Premiership.

Meanwhile, Semi Radradra and his Bristol side didn’t play Albert Tuisue’s London Irish team this morning.

The match was cancelled because of COVID-19 cases within the London Irish camp.

The score has been recorded as 0-0.

Premiership leaders Bristol was allocated four points, while London Irish pick up two points from the cancellation.

Radradra’s Bears are already guaranteed a home semi-final while London Irish is out of contention for the play-offs.