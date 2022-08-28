Double for Naduvalo

Naduvalo continued showing unique flair with a second try of the match in the fourth minute of the second spell.

Viwa Naduvalo scored a double to help the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side stamp a 29-19 win over France in the Los Angeles 7s today.

The win means that Fiji has also booked a spot in the quarterfinals alongside Ireland who has also won two matches in the same pool.

The first two minutes of the match were taken over by France with tries from Nelson Epee and Jean Barraque.

Fiji found its feet in the fifth minute with three consecutive tries from Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Jerry Tuwai and captain Waisea Nacuqu.

The half-time score was 19-12 as Fiji led.

Naduvalo continued showing unique flair with a second try of the match in the fourth minute of the second spell.

Varan Pasquet’s try in the second spell was the last for France before lanky forward Joseva Talacolo sealed the win with the final try.

Fiji plays its final pool match at 1.05 pm.