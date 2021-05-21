Double for Koroibete but Rebels fall

The Highlanders have recorded their third successive Super Rugby Trans-Tasman win today after beating Melbourne Rebels 42-27.

However, the visitors couldn’t secure a crucial bonus point win in Sydney.

Jona Nareki scored for the Highlanders while Wallabies speedster Marika Koroibete dotted down twice for the Rebels.

The Highlanders need three teams above them to drop points, most likely bonus points, if they are going to make the final.

At the moment, the Blues and Hurricanes have 15 points but the Auckland side is at the top of the standings with better points difference.

Crusaders are third with 14 followed by Chiefs who now have 10 points after losing to the Reds while the Highlanders are fifth with nine points.

All Australian teams are at the bottom half of the table.