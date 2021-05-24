Home

Rugby

Double delight for Botitu

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 7:49 am
Vilimoni Botitu [Source: Castres]

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Vilimoni Botitu continues to thrive in the Top14 competition.

The 23-year-old scored a double in Castres Olympique 38-20 win over Biarritz.

Botitu came through at crucial moments of the match, scoring his first try minutes before the breather to put Castres in a healthy 19-13 lead.

The side started dominantly in the second half with a try to Florent Vanverberghe but Biarritz came right back in the game with a converted try to Tomas Cubelli.

With a six point difference and 25 more minutes to go, the game could’ve gone either way.

But, the Fijian international tapped off a few defenders racing to the try-line putting Castres in yet another comfortable lead.

There was no coming back from there when Gaetan Barlot dived over for the match winning converted try.

In other matches, Jale Vatubua and Aminiasi Tuimaba’s Pau lost to Bordeaux Begles 37-33, Peceli Yato and Peni Ravai’s Clermont Auvergne edged Montpellier 22-20, La Rochelle defeated Brive 8-6 and Stade Fracais escaped with a 23-22 win over Perpignan.

