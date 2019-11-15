Double celebration for Nadi rugby

Nadi rugby fans gathered in large numbers at Nadi town today to celebrate their Farebrother Trophy win.

It was a sea of blue as people marched through town celebrating the team’s performance.

It’s a special occasion for the team and their supporters as they created history by being the first Nadi rugby team to successfully defend the Farebrother Trophy.

Article continues after advertisement

Executive member Jeff Tamata says it was a double celebration for the union as for the first time the players were also dished out payments.

“Totaling about $2200 that was shared by the players and the management team today. This is something that we always dream of ever since we started this new strategic plan for Nadi, we always want to reward the players. We are so grateful that we can accomplish that today as you have seen, it’s a historic moment indeed.”

Nadi claimed the Farebrother trophy from Namosi 22-21 at ANZ Stadium last month.

The jetsetters then successfully defended the trophy a week later defeating Tailevu 28-10 in the last challenge at their home ground, Prince Charles Park.