Don’t lose focus: Leweniqila

Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila is urging fellow players not to lose focus during this period.

With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving a cloud of uncertainty on the future of next year’s Rugby World Cup, Leweniqila says the players should continue to play their part.

The Macuata lass says the pandemic and closure of sporting facilities should be an excuse for players to disregard training.

“We have to meet those fitness standards and for most women rugby players we still have that laid back mentality to just go with the flow.”

The Fijiana created history by qualifying for the first time to the Rugby World Cup after beating Samoa Manu Sina 41-13 in their World Cup qualification in November last year.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup is scheduled to take place in New Zealand on September 18th.