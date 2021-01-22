Home

Rugby

Dominion Brothers work on the basics

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 1:29 pm

The young Dominion Brothers team heads into the Mobil Uprising 7s series this weekend with high hopes.

A team comprising of players ranging from the age of 18 to 21 years-old has been stamping their mark in local competitions.

The Rokolua Manuapa coached side won the shield title in the first leg of the Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park two weeks ago and hopes to go a step further at the Uprising 7s.

One of their young players Lazarus Douglas says they’ve learnt a lot from past tournaments and have identified areas they need to strengthen before kickoff on Friday.

“We need to touch up on our basic skills. The simple passing, running and tackling, just to sharpen up on them.”

Douglas adds the team knows getting their basics right will make a difference in their performance.

The side is pooled with Yamacia, Police and Waidrauso from Sawani village in Naitasiri.

The Mobil Uprising 7s tournament will kickoff on Friday at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

